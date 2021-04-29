Victim identified, charges upgraded in Tuesday mobile home park death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead Tuesday at the Coachlight South mobile home park and upgraded the charges against the 61-year-old accused of her murder.

The victim was identified as Deborah Stephens, 58, of Topeka.

Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Coachlight South mobile home park at 801 S.W. 57th where they found a woman who was deceased.

John Ewing, 61, of Scranton was initially arrested and booked into jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced the charge against him was upgraded to first-degree murder.

Jon Ewing was arrested and booked into jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday morning. The next day, authorities said his charge was upgraded to first degree murder. (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)

They said Ewing is also facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, criminal threat, and interference with law enforcement.

No other details have been released at this time. Check wibw.com for updates as they become available.

