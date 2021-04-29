Thursday forecast: Plenty of sun, mild to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A quiet weather pattern sets up for at least 3 days with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s through Sunday. The one concern is a chance for showers/storms on Sunday.

As of now will officially keep Sunday dry until there’s more confidence in the forecast but did add more clouds to the 8 day. IF there are showers/storms on Sunday it will be isolated with the better chance for rain to become more scattered to even widespread Sunday night into Monday.

This will set up an unsettled weather pattern with rainfall through Tuesday although there are some indications in models that at least some precipitation may still be possible Wednesday and Thursday so don’t be surprised if rain or t-storms is added to the forecast in the coming days.

8 Day

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds N 5-15, gusts around 25 mph. There is a very high fire danger in north-central KS where outdoor burning is not recommended.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds become calm especially by midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

This weekend will consist of breezy south winds both days with gusts 20-30 mph. Sunny on Saturday which will lead to highs in the low-mid 80s however with more clouds Sunday, highs will be slightly cooler but still likely be in the upper 70s-low 80s. IF showers/storms do end up developing, temperatures would end up being even cooler.

While uncertainty exists on the specific details on this unsettled weather pattern to begin the work week, latest indications are for t-storms to be possible Sunday night into Monday before the instability decreases by Monday night which means the risk for t-storms diminishes and it’ll likely just be rain showers on Tuesday. Based on the latest models, Tuesday looks to be the coolest day of the week with the milder temperatures by Thursday and Friday.

Taking Action:

With a very high fire danger threat in north central KS, outdoor burning is not recommended especially in areas around Clay Center, Marysville, Washington and Concordia.

If you have outdoor plans on Sunday keep checking the forecast daily on the risk for rain. While most areas will likely remain dry there is a chance some areas may be dodging storms and it’s possible specific details may not be known on who has the best chance for rain or storms until Sunday.



