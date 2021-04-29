Advertisement

Sunset Zoo celebrated gibbon’s 1st birthday

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunset Zoo staff celebrated the first birthday of one of their animals over the weekend.

Sunset Zoo’s youngest White Handed Gibbon was born April 25th, 2019 during Kansas’ Stay at Home order, a surprise to Zookeepers, who were unaware that mom, Leslie, was pregnant.

Neta, who is named after Neta Ambar, a former exotic animal intern from K-State Veterinary School, spends every day in their exhibit with their mom, dad, and sister.

For Neta’s birthday, zoo staff decorated the enclosure with streamers, a birthday sign, and even gave Neta a gift bag with some treats, like mango, grapes, and pears inside.

“Everybody loves babies, and one of the biggest reasons it was exciting for us, is to watch Leslie be a mom, she’s a phenomenal mom.” Sunset Zoo, Head Keeper, Savannah Brethauer says.

The Sunset Zoo is open to the public seven days a week; however, the gibbons are off-exhibit while construction of the new Expedition Asia is being built.

