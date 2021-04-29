Shawnee Co. holding vaccine clinics at Citizen Potawatomi nation Community Building
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Department invited folks to the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Community Building in Rossville for a vaccine clinic.
It is walk-in only and those 18-and-up can receive a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another clinic will be set up at the same location Wednesday from 10-4 p.m., this time with Moderna.
They plan to have another mobile clinic at Fellowship Hi-Crest on April 30 - from 10-11:45 a.m. and from 1:30-3 p.m.
