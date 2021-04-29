Shawnee Co. COVID Index falls to lowest level to date

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recorded cases of COVID-19 dropped by nearly half according to the Health Department’s latest report, it’s the lowest level since the agency began publishing the report.

The weekly COVID index score dropped from 4 to 1 over the past week.

While the fall is significant, it wasn’t enough to keep the county out of the “moderate” zone.

In the report, the SNCO Health Dept. said weekly cases fell nearly half, from 120 last week to just 64 this week.

The Hospital Stress also fell, from 1.8 to 1.5, and weekly positive tests also dropped from 3.3% to 2.0%.

All other major factors that contribute to the index rating remained “low,” as indicated in the prior week’s report.

Data from this weekly report comes from the period of April 18-24.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.