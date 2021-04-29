Sen. Jerry Moran responds to Biden address, says he fallen short of bipartisanship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Jerry Moran issued a response to the President’s address.

Sen. Moran agreed with the desire to work across the aisle, but criticized President Biden for pushing through his legislation with no Republican support.

“Unity, bipartisanship, working together – I agree with President Biden that these are all things that should and can represent the federal government, but we are falling far short. Pledges for unity mean nothing without listening to those with opposing points of view, finding common ground with them and agreeing to compromises. The President demonstrated he was unwilling to work with Republicans by forcing his partisan $1.9 trillion relief package through Congress without a single Republican vote. Overreaching, partisan legislation that costs trillions of taxpayer dollars isn’t the right path forward.”

He also expressed his opposition to the American Families Plan, saying the funds included could be better spent elsewhere.

“While I am eager to work with the President and my colleagues on improving America’s infrastructure, the President’s $2.3 trillion proposal isn’t affordable, and it isn’t infrastructure. I also agree that we should focus on supporting families and education, but these things are achieved through creating jobs and opportunities, not by adding an additional $1.8 trillion spending package.”

“Even amidst this divisive political climate, I’ve seen through my work on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee that we are capable of working together to get things done, especially on behalf of our nations’ veterans. I am committed to working with the President to continue serving our veterans by further implementing the MISSION Act, improving care for veterans suffering from toxic exposure and improving VA accessibility for minority and women veterans.”

