Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Seaman’s Riley Cowan

Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the week is Seaman’s Riley Cowan.

Cowan plays soccer and basketball for the Vikings, while also taking part in spirit club.

She maintains a 3.9 GPA.

Up next, Cowan will play soccer at Emporia State. She plans to study nursing.

