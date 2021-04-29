Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Seaman’s Riley Cowan
Published: Apr. 28, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the week is Seaman’s Riley Cowan.
Cowan plays soccer and basketball for the Vikings, while also taking part in spirit club.
She maintains a 3.9 GPA.
Up next, Cowan will play soccer at Emporia State. She plans to study nursing.
