SCHD promotes childhood immunizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SCHD is reminding parents to keep their children up-to-date on their immunizations, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shawnee County Health Department says many Kansans’ routines have been disrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including having regular checkups and getting recommended vaccinations. It said National Infant Immunization Week is April 24-May 1 and it is taking the opportunity to encourage families to check with doctors and review records to ensure that their children are caught up on recommended vaccinations.

According to SCHD, immunizations are available by appointment for kids 18 years and younger. It said appointments can be made by calling its Immunization Clinic at 785-251-5700.

SCHD said children are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian and everyone that enters the building over the age of 2 will be required to wear a face mask. It said masks will be available at the entrance of the building. It said visitors should only bring those needed to get the vaccination in order to limit the number of people in the facility.

According to the Health Department, if a resident needs vaccination records, they can call Medical Records at 785-251-5621.

