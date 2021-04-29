Riley County police investigating two reports of rape in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating two reports of rape that occurred in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police, officers filed a report for rape around 7:57 a.m. Tuesday in Manhattan.

Officers listed a 16-year-old girl as the victim and a 16-year-old boy known to her as the suspect.

Officers filed another report for rape around 8:36 a.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. A 16-year-old girl was listed as the victim and an 18-year-old man known to her was listed as the suspect.

Because of the nature of the crimes, Riley County police said, further information won’t be released.

