Advertisement

Riley County police investigating two reports of rape in Manhattan

Riley County police are investigating two reports of rape this week in Manhattan.
Riley County police are investigating two reports of rape this week in Manhattan.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating two reports of rape that occurred in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police, officers filed a report for rape around 7:57 a.m. Tuesday in Manhattan.

Officers listed a 16-year-old girl as the victim and a 16-year-old boy known to her as the suspect.

Officers filed another report for rape around 8:36 a.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. A 16-year-old girl was listed as the victim and an 18-year-old man known to her was listed as the suspect.

Because of the nature of the crimes, Riley County police said, further information won’t be released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Kelly Ewing, 61, of Scranton, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Bond set at $1 million for man arrested in woman’s death at mobile home park south of Topeka
A 17-year-old boy who was driving while on his phone was seriously injured in a single-vehicle...
Patrol says teen who was on his phone seriously injured in crash
Of the six homicides reported so far in 2021 in Topeka and Shawnee County, four of the victims...
Of 6 homicides to date so far this year in Topeka and Shawnee County, 4 victims have been female
City of Topeka extends mask mandate to May 14
KBI investigates skeletal remains found along Mitchell, Cloud Co. border

Latest News

K-State to allow university-related travel
Crews put out blaze after trash truck's dumps lod that was on fire in southwest Topeka
Crews put out a smoky blaze after a Shawnee County Solid Waste truck was forced to dump its...
Crews put out blaze after solid waste truck dumps load that was on fire
Photo: WIBW
Teen friend of murder victim’s son accused of her murder
Recorded cases of COVID-19 dropped by nearly half according to the Health Department’s latest...
Shawnee Co. COVID Index falls to lowest level to date