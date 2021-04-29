Riley Co. rescinds mask mandate

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Board of Commissioners has voted to drop its mask mandate.

The Riley County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to drop its mask mandate. It said the move will be effective at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 2.

According to RCHD, as of April 28, there were 34 new cases of COVID-19 found in the county, which brought the county total up to 42 active cases. It said there was only one case found outside the City of Manhattan. It said the county’s percent positive rate for the virus has stayed under 5% for over three months and the hospital is not caring for any COVID-positive patients at this time.

RCHD said it has held first dose vaccination clinics in the SCRC parking lot Monday through Wednesday, which sees about eight residents per day. It said over the past week 243 appointments were scheduled and 38 people did not show up. It said its booster clinic sent out 1,449 reminders and saw 1,031 appointments made, however, 1,027 showed up for their appointments. It said there have been 34 appointments filled for the upcoming week out of 376 that have been requested. It said this is most likely due to individuals getting vaccinated elsewhere. It said it will host its last mass vaccination clinic at CiCo park next week.

According to the County, it has the go-ahead to administer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. It said Manhattan has about 14,341 vaccinated residents, which is about 23% of eligible residents. It said the county has about 17,976 vaccinated residents, which is about 29% of eligible county residents.

The Commission said that about one-third of the county’s population lives outside the City of Manhattan, meaning the majority of county residents will be required to abide by the city’s mask ordinance. It said the move also broke a commitment to Kansas State University and those within the city are disappointed it was even considered.

While the Board of Commissioners rescinded the county mask mandate, the City of Manhattan recently extended its mandate until May 16, requiring facemasks be worn within city limits.

