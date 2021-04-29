Report: Cruises could resume sailing in mid-July

(CNN) - The cruise industry might be able to resume voyages in U.S. waters this July.

USA Today said it obtained a letter from the CDC to the industry and got more details from the agency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said eliminating risk on cruises isn’t possible, so the idea is to mitigate it with a blend of testing, quarantine and vaccination.

The agency is also clarifying how cruises, which haven’t been able to sail in U.S. waters for more than a year, can meet its requirements in order to sail.

