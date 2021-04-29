Advertisement

Report: Cruises could resume sailing in mid-July

Cruises may be able to leave U.S. ports by mid-July after more than a year of not sailing.
Cruises may be able to leave U.S. ports by mid-July after more than a year of not sailing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cruise industry might be able to resume voyages in U.S. waters this July.

USA Today said it obtained a letter from the CDC to the industry and got more details from the agency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said eliminating risk on cruises isn’t possible, so the idea is to mitigate it with a blend of testing, quarantine and vaccination.

The agency is also clarifying how cruises, which haven’t been able to sail in U.S. waters for more than a year, can meet its requirements in order to sail.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jon Kelly Ewing, 61, of Scranton, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Bond set at $1 million for man arrested in woman’s death at mobile home park south of Topeka
A 17-year-old boy who was driving while on his phone was seriously injured in a single-vehicle...
Patrol says teen who was on his phone seriously injured in crash
Of the six homicides reported so far in 2021 in Topeka and Shawnee County, four of the victims...
Of 6 homicides to date so far this year in Topeka and Shawnee County, 4 victims have been female
City of Topeka extends mask mandate to May 14
TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Teen arrested in woman’s death on Saturday in southwest Topeka

Latest News

Two deputies were shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
‘Incredibly tragic situation’: Two deputies shot in deadly hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC
Emporia Unified Scool District 253 is planning to secure legal representation regarding high...
Emporia schools to retain legal counsel over high gas costs from winter storm
13 News This Morning At 6AM
A Texas woman was killed Monday evening in a crash in Meade County in southwestern Kansas,...
Girl, 16, killed when struck by vehicle Wednesday night on northwest Kansas highway