Advertisement

RCPD to crack down on driving while intoxicated

(WKYT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department will conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol on Friday.

The Riley County Police Department says on Friday, April 30, it will conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol. It said involved officers will look for signs of impaired driving and other traffic violations. It said drivers that show signs of alcohol or drug consumption will be investigated and those confirmed to be impaired will be arrested.

According to RCPD, the program is meant to put more officers in the field to detect and deter impaired driving. It said the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Project has provided the funding for the Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Kelly Ewing, 61, of Scranton, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Bond set at $1 million for man arrested in woman’s death at mobile home park south of Topeka
A 17-year-old boy who was driving while on his phone was seriously injured in a single-vehicle...
Patrol says teen who was on his phone seriously injured in crash
Of the six homicides reported so far in 2021 in Topeka and Shawnee County, four of the victims...
Of 6 homicides to date so far this year in Topeka and Shawnee County, 4 victims have been female
A Texas woman was killed Monday evening in a crash in Meade County in southwestern Kansas,...
Girl, 16, killed when struck by vehicle Wednesday night on northwest Kansas highway
Photo: WIBW
Teen friend of murder victim’s son accused of her murder

Latest News

Live at Five - VOD - clipped version
Live at Five - VOD - clipped version
SCHD promotes childhood immunizations
Topeka police are investigating a carjacking that was reported early Thursday on the city’s...
Police investigating overnight carjacking in East Topeka
Kansas City police probing city’s 50th homicide of 2021