RCPD to crack down on driving while intoxicated

The Riley County Police Department says on Friday, April 30, it will conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol. It said involved officers will look for signs of impaired driving and other traffic violations. It said drivers that show signs of alcohol or drug consumption will be investigated and those confirmed to be impaired will be arrested.

According to RCPD, the program is meant to put more officers in the field to detect and deter impaired driving. It said the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Project has provided the funding for the Patrol.

