RCPD searches for truck connected to Park Place Apartments shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is asking the public to help identify a truck that could be related to a shooting at Park Place Apartments.

The Riley County Police Department says it is looking to identify a truck after shots were fired at the Park Place Apartments. It said the incident happened just after 3 a.m. on April 23. It said the white truck appears to have either a dark-colored or missing gas cap door.

According to RCPD, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm in the 1400 block of Cambridge Pl. It said it was reported that an unknown suspect fired about seven shots in the direction of an apartment building and then fled the area. No one was injured in the incident, but it said several pieces of property were damaged.

RCPD said if anyone has information regarding the truck or the incident, they should contact it at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

