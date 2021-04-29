Advertisement

RCPD searches for truck connected to Park Place Apartments shooting

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is asking the public to help identify a truck that could be related to a shooting at Park Place Apartments.

The Riley County Police Department says it is looking to identify a truck after shots were fired at the Park Place Apartments. It said the incident happened just after 3 a.m. on April 23. It said the white truck appears to have either a dark-colored or missing gas cap door.

According to RCPD, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm in the 1400 block of Cambridge Pl. It said it was reported that an unknown suspect fired about seven shots in the direction of an apartment building and then fled the area. No one was injured in the incident, but it said several pieces of property were damaged.

RCPD said if anyone has information regarding the truck or the incident, they should contact it at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Kelly Ewing, 61, of Scranton, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Bond set at $1 million for man arrested in woman’s death at mobile home park south of Topeka
A 17-year-old boy who was driving while on his phone was seriously injured in a single-vehicle...
Patrol says teen who was on his phone seriously injured in crash
Of the six homicides reported so far in 2021 in Topeka and Shawnee County, four of the victims...
Of 6 homicides to date so far this year in Topeka and Shawnee County, 4 victims have been female
A Texas woman was killed Monday evening in a crash in Meade County in southwestern Kansas,...
Girl, 16, killed when struck by vehicle Wednesday night on northwest Kansas highway
Photo: WIBW
Teen friend of murder victim’s son accused of her murder

Latest News

Live at Five - VOD - clipped version
Live at Five - VOD - clipped version
SCHD promotes childhood immunizations
Topeka police are investigating a carjacking that was reported early Thursday on the city’s...
Police investigating overnight carjacking in East Topeka
RCPD to crack down on driving while intoxicated
Kansas City police probing city’s 50th homicide of 2021