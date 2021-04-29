Police investigating overnight carjacking in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating an overnight carjacking on the city’s east side.

The incident was reported around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of S.E. Iowa Avenue.

Police officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery in which a vehicle was stolen at that location, officials said.

Officers on Thursday morning were working to develop suspect information.

The vehicle hadn’t been recovered as of mid-morning on Thursday.

There were no reports of injuries.

Officers also responded around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday to the 3700 block of S.E. Lakewood regarding the attempted robbery of a vehicle.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said that incident “involved known parties.”

The victim in the Lakewood case declined to file a police report on the incident.

Spiker said the incidents on S.E. Iowa and S.E. Lakewood weren’t believed to be related.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

