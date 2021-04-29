Patrol: Crash in northwestern Kansas kills 16-year-old girl

PLAINVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was killed this week when a pickup truck crashed into another vehicle that was broken down on the side of the road in northwestern Kansas, officials said.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 18 a few miles west of Plainville, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. A westbound truck driven by a 20-year-old Stockton man crashed into the disabled sport utility vehicle, causing the truck to overturn, the patrol said. The SUV then hit another truck and went into a ditch.

Investigators said Carole Adamson, 16, of Plainville, was standing outside the SUV at the time of the crash and was hit. She died at the scene. A 21-year-old Iowa woman who also was outside of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, troopers said.

The driver of the pickup that crashed into the SUV was hospitalized after complaining of pain, officials said.

No charges or citations had been reported by Thursday morning in the crash.

