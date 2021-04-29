Advertisement

Pandemic results in declining college enrollment

(WYMT)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nationwide, college enrollment has decreased to its lowest level in almost two decades because of the pandemic.

This comes from Bloomberg News, they say many students were persuaded to put their academic plans on hold rather than pay for online-only classes. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday that 63 percent of 2020 high school graduates enrolled in colleges or universities, a three percent drop from 2019.

In October, the Kansas Board of Regents 2020 fall semester enrollment report showed a decrease in 2,600 full-time students across the six state universities. Community colleges lost 4,700 students and technical colleges dropped 518 full-time students.

You can see enrollment data from the Kansas Board of Regents here.

