Overlay work to begin on K-4 in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overlay work will begin on K-4 in Shawne Co. on Monday, May 3.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says overlay work on the north and southbound lanes of K-4 is scheduled to start on Monday, May 3, weather permitting. It said the work will cover about one and a quarter mile, from just north of S.E. 6th St. ramps to I-70 in Shawnee Co.

According to KDOT, work will include the on and off-ramps for 6th St. and I-70 and will switch between the left and right lanes throughout the project. It said traffic will be restricted to one lane in the work zone and will be directed by a pilot car, flaggers, signs and cones. Drivers should plan for delays up to 15 minutes and add extra time for the commute.

KDOT said work will happen Monday through Saturday, starting half an hour after sunrise until half an hour before sunset. It said the project should be completed by early June.

According to KDOT, Bettis Asphalt and Construction, Inc., of Topeka is the contractor for the $1.8 million project.

KDOT said it cautions all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs while approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

