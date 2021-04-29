Advertisement

Overlay work to begin on K-4 in Shawnee Co.

(WALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overlay work will begin on K-4 in Shawne Co. on Monday, May 3.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says overlay work on the north and southbound lanes of K-4 is scheduled to start on Monday, May 3, weather permitting. It said the work will cover about one and a quarter mile, from just north of S.E. 6th St. ramps to I-70 in Shawnee Co.

According to KDOT, work will include the on and off-ramps for 6th St. and I-70 and will switch between the left and right lanes throughout the project. It said traffic will be restricted to one lane in the work zone and will be directed by a pilot car, flaggers, signs and cones. Drivers should plan for delays up to 15 minutes and add extra time for the commute.

KDOT said work will happen Monday through Saturday, starting half an hour after sunrise until half an hour before sunset. It said the project should be completed by early June.

According to KDOT, Bettis Asphalt and Construction, Inc., of Topeka is the contractor for the $1.8 million project.

KDOT said it cautions all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs while approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Kelly Ewing, 61, of Scranton, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Bond set at $1 million for man arrested in woman’s death at mobile home park south of Topeka
A 17-year-old boy who was driving while on his phone was seriously injured in a single-vehicle...
Patrol says teen who was on his phone seriously injured in crash
Of the six homicides reported so far in 2021 in Topeka and Shawnee County, four of the victims...
Of 6 homicides to date so far this year in Topeka and Shawnee County, 4 victims have been female
A Texas woman was killed Monday evening in a crash in Meade County in southwestern Kansas,...
Girl, 16, killed when struck by vehicle Wednesday night on northwest Kansas highway
Photo: WIBW
Teen friend of murder victim’s son accused of her murder

Latest News

(Source: American Conservative Union)
Kris Kobach indicates a run for Attorney General of Kansas
Kansas Governor urges small business to apply for PPP
Learning Quest 529 Savings Accounts will be promoted
Lisa Hatt
CASA Director is appointed to National Council