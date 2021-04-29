Advertisement

Mother of woman killed in Salina, police seek help to locate suspect

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The mother of 36-year-old Courtney Hoffman and the Salina Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate 35-year-old Nelson Gerrod Hull III. Hull is a suspect in Hoffman’s murder. Police said a first-degree murder warrant has been issued for him.

Nelson Gerrod Hull photo Saline Co.
Nelson Gerrod Hull photo Saline Co.(Saline Co. Department of Corrections)

On February 23, 2021, Salina police and EMS responded to a call of gunfire in the 700 block of North 4th Street. They arrived to find Hoffman dead inside a vehicle outside her home. Detectives identified Hull as a suspect. They said the two were in a relationship.

Hoffman’s mother, Taphne Spielman, spoke at the briefing on Thursday. She said it’s been two months since she’s given her daughter a hug or heard her say, “I love you too, mom.” Hoffman also leaves behind three children.

“I guess this individual thought her life didn’t matter anymore. But it did matter. It mattered to her 4-year-old daughter who will never see her mother again. It mattered to her 11-year-old son who is now battling traumatic disorders, and her 16-year-old daughter who Courtney will never see walking up the steps to graduate or walking down the aisle to get married. She is missed by her brothers and sisters, by aunts and by uncles, and by many people who loved her and knew that her life mattered,” said Spielman.

She said her daughter had a lot of friends and knew a lot of people. She pleaded for those who knew her to come forward with information to help locate Hull.

“It’s not that bringing him back will bring Courtney back because I know it won’t. But if we could protect any other young woman, sister, daughter, mother from this same thing happening to them, I know justice will be served,” Spielman said.

In the days after Hoffman’s death, police arrested 34-year-old Clarence Daryl Brown. The case was submitted to the Salina County Attorney on the charges of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, criminal solicitation and interference with law enforcement.

Salina police said they are actively seeking any information regarding the whereabouts of Hull. In addition to acquaintances in Salina, Hull does have family and friends in the Wichita area and Kansas City. If you have information call 911 or the Salina Crime stoppers at 785-825-TIPS (7210). You may receive a cash reward for up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous. Hull should be considered armed and dangerous.

