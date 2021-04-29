Advertisement

More than 100 local girls to finish Girls on the Run 5K on Saturday

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills spring 5K
Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills spring 5K
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 100 girls from Manhattan and Wamego will be participating in Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills 5K on Saturday.

Following the cancellation of the May 2020 event, and the December 2020 season-ending 5K going virtually participants are ready to finish out their season with the 5K on Saturday.

The course is different this year, it still starts and ends in front of the KSU Foundation building, however, this year’s course will head out on Denison, onto Marlatt to College, and then return to the Office Park.

Before the race, participants will gather in the parking lot of the K-State Office Park, with the start of the race being in waves, to help with spacing.

“We’re really excited to be returning in person with girls and their families and our community all coming together for this great celebration on Saturday.” Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills, executive director, Candice McIntosh says.

If you’d like to participate registrations are still being accepted and can be done on race day. More information and a link to register can be found at GOTRFlintHills.org.

