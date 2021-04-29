Memorial service set for woman killed Saturday in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A memorial service has been scheduled for the woman killed Saturday in Southwest Topeka.

According to her obituary, Hester Workman will be remembered Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home.

It said Workman worked as a Legal Support Staff Supervisor for the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts and was originally from Sterling, Illinois.

Survivors listed include two children, Dillon and Sidney jay, along with their father David jay.

Authorities said Workman was found dead Saturday night at a home in the 2800 block of S.W. James.

16-year-old Amadeus Ballou-Meyer, a friend of one of Workman’s sons, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated burglary, theft, and obstruction in the death of Workman.

