Learning Quest 529 Savings Accounts will be promoted

GEARY CO., Kan. (JC Post) - To promote and celebrate Learning Quest 529 Savings Accounts, the Kansas State Treasurer’s Office is hosting “529 Day” on May 29 at three locations across the state. They will include the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Topeka, Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan and the Exploration Place in Wichita. There will be information about the services offered by the Treasurer’s Office as well as a raffle to win a $529 scholarship from each location along with a set of Money Bunny books.

The State Treasurer’s office will cover the cost of admission in Topeka and Manhattan for the entire day. In Topeka, there is an admission cap of 200 people while at Exploration Place the state will cover the cost of 529 admissions with Exploration place providing a link for pre-registration. Individuals who are not pre-registered with one of the 529 spots will have to pay regular admission prices.

529 savings plans help Kansas families save for school, overcome the rising costs of tuition and reduce the overall burden of student loan debt. Additionally, this year marks the 25th year of the 529 chapter within IRS tax law.

