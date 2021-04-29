Advertisement

Kris Kobach indicates a run for Attorney General of Kansas

(Source: American Conservative Union)
(Source: American Conservative Union)(WIBW)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News reviewed campaign finance candidate filings and discovered Kris Kobach filed paperwork Wednesday with the state’s campaign finance office, indicating a possible run for Attorney General of Kansas. Kobach has named a treasurer for his campaign. However, he has not yet officially filed candidate paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office. He is set to make an announcement Thursday afternoon in Wichita which 13 News will carry at wibw.com

Kobach is a former Secretary of State who ran as the Republican nominee for governor against Democrat Laura Kelly. He also ran for U.S. Senate, losing to now Senator Roger Marshall, M.D.

