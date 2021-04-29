Kansas Governor urges small business to apply for PPP

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has urged small businesses to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program, which closes on May 31.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has encouraged Kansas small businesses to continue to apply for the 2021 Federal Paycheck Protection Program before its extended deadline of May 31. She said Kansans can continue to submit applications for forgivable loans for small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kansas small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” Governor Kelly said. “Additional PPP funding will help fuel our continued economic recovery, and I encourage all eligible small businesses to apply for PPP funds before the May 31st deadline. I will continue to push for additional stimulus funding to support our small businesses as we get our state back to normal.”

Led by the Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department, Gov. Kelly said the PPP is a federally administered program that gives loans to small businesses to cover payroll expenses. She said the SBA began accepting applications through Community Financial Institutions on Jan. 11 and through all other financial institutions on Jan. 19. She said the deadline to apply has been extended to May 31.

According to Gov. Kelly, during the distribution of PPP funds in 2020, there were 54,000 small businesses in the state that received a combined $5 billion in funding.

“PPP has impacted our business in the most positive way possible,” said Andrew Gough, owner of Reverie Coffee Roasters in Wichita. “Quite frankly stated, without the support of the program, we could not have continued to be in business today. Balancing the safety needs of our staff and community with bottom-line business survival required support from another source. We now have real hope of surviving this terrible pandemic, both as individuals and as a business.”

Gov. Kelly said the 2021 PPP is meant to make the program more effective for small businesses and target the worst impacted industries via the following changes:

Forgiveness has been simplified for borrowers of $150,000 or less, with self-certification options to ensure funds are spent the right way.

Hospitality businesses, such as hotels and restaurants, are eligible for three and a half times their monthly payroll.

Eligible expenses paid for with forgiven PPP loans can now be deducted on taxes for 2020 and 2021. Employers are now eligible for the Employee Retention Tax Credit even after taking PPP funds.

Employers are no longer required to deduct Economic Injury Disaster Loans from their PPP loan total.

More categories are now eligible as non-payroll expenses, with operational expenses, supplier costs, damage from social unrest and worker protection expenses.

More groups are eligible for loans, including 501(c)(6)s, housing cooperatives and direct marketing organizations.

Under the newly extended program, Gov. Kelly said $234 billion is available with $12 billion earmarked for businesses in low-income and minority communities, as well as $15 billion in grants just for live entertainment venues. She said through Community Financial Institutions, the SBA hopes to encourage more access to PPP funds. She said businesses that have not gotten PPP funds before are eligible for loans up to $10 million if they have 500 or fewer employees. She said businesses that have gotten funds during the first round are eligible for up to $2 million in funding if they have 300 or fewer employees.

