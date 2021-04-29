Advertisement

Kansas City police probing city’s 50th homicide of 2021

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City reported they are investigating the city’s 50th homicide of the year.

The fatal shooting happened early Thursday morning at the East Hills Village Apartments near the south end of the city, according to police. Authorities have not released any information on the victim or details of the shooting, other than to say crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are on the scene.

The killing marked the city’s 50th homicide for 2021, according to data kept by the Kansas City Star. The city saw a record 182 homicides in all of 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Kelly Ewing, 61, of Scranton, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Bond set at $1 million for man arrested in woman’s death at mobile home park south of Topeka
A 17-year-old boy who was driving while on his phone was seriously injured in a single-vehicle...
Patrol says teen who was on his phone seriously injured in crash
Of the six homicides reported so far in 2021 in Topeka and Shawnee County, four of the victims...
Of 6 homicides to date so far this year in Topeka and Shawnee County, 4 victims have been female
A Texas woman was killed Monday evening in a crash in Meade County in southwestern Kansas,...
Girl, 16, killed when struck by vehicle Wednesday night on northwest Kansas highway
Photo: WIBW
Teen friend of murder victim’s son accused of her murder

Latest News

Live at Five - VOD - clipped version
Live at Five - VOD - clipped version
SCHD promotes childhood immunizations
Topeka police are investigating a carjacking that was reported early Thursday on the city’s...
Police investigating overnight carjacking in East Topeka
RCPD to crack down on driving while intoxicated