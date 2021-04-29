Advertisement

K-State to allow university-related travel

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State will lift restrictions regarding university-related travel and sponsored out-of-state or international travel.

Kansas State University says on May 17, its current restrictions on university-related and sponsored out-of-state or international travel will be lifted. Until then, it said university-affiliated travel for employees and students will continue to be restricted. It said university-related travel in and around the state is not restricted. Until May 17, it said exemptions to its travel restrictions can be requested and must be approved by the right department head and co-chairs of the International Risk Advisory Working Group.

According to K-State, any domestic or international travel is required to be in compliance with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment travel and exposure quarantine requirements, U.S. Department of State travel advisories and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel alerts. It said travelers are responsible for unexpected or additional travel expenses, including costs related to quarantine. It said the accident and health insurance policy does not include coverage for quarantine costs. It also said travelers are required to comply with special travel restrictions regarding traveling with technology.

The University said it requires all employees and students engaged in university-sponsored international travel to register before traveling.

For any questions related to domestic or international travel, click HERE or email IRAWG@k-state.edu.

