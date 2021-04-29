Girl, 16, killed when struck by vehicle Wednesday night on northwest Kansas highway

PLAINVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was struck and killed and a woman was injured Wednesday night on a northwest Kansas highway while they were standing outside a disabled vehicle that was struck by a passing pickup truck, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday on westbound K-18 highway, about three miles west of Plainville in Rooks County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a westbound 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck struck a 1997 GMC Jimmy sport utility vehicle that was disabled on the shoulder of the highway.

The Silverado then overturned and came to rest on its top in the roadway.

After the impact, the GMC struck a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. The GMC then entered the north ditch.

The patrol said Carole Leanne Adamson, who was standing outside the GMC, was fatally injured in the crash. Adamson, 16, of Plainville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second pedestrian, Maranda Payton-Louise Kuhl, 21, of Sibley, Iowa, who was standing outside the Dodge pickup truck, suffered serious injuries in the crash, the patrol said. Sibley was transported to Hays Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Silverado, Zebulun Thomas Cole, 20, of Stockton, was taken to Rooks County Health Center for treatment of possible injuries. The patrol said Cole was wearing a seat belt.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

