Emporia schools to retain legal counsel over high gas costs from winter storm

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Unified Scool District 253 is planning to secure legal representation regarding high gas costs from February’s historic winter storm.

KVOE Radio reports that USD 253 Board of Education members voted unanimously to allow the Kansas Association of School Boards and the Smithyman and Zakoura law firm to represent the district in matters related to natural gas pricing following Winter Storm Uri.

Rob Scheib, USD 253 assistant superintendent of business operations, told KVOE the district’s natural gas bill from Symmetry Energy Providers of Houston came in $100,000 higher than in February of 2020.

Scheib said if the district had decided not to secure legal representation, it would have either had to develop a payment plan with Symmetry or pay the bill in a lump-sum amount.

