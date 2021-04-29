Teen friend of murder victim’s son accused of her murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old will face murder charges as an adult according to Shawnee County District attorney Mike Kagay. The body of Hester H. Workman was found lying in her home’s attached garage by her son and a friend on Saturday, April 24. Her son called 911.

Police and medical personnel arrived to find Workman with severe trauma to her head; she was pronounced dead at the scene. Over the following two days, officers canvassed the neighborhood and collected surveillance videos from neighboring homes. That led to the identification and arrest of Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer, a 16-year-old friend of Workman’s son.

In a news release, Kagay announced that Ballou-Meyer has now been charged: Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated (Off-Grid Felony); Murder in the First Degree, Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony (Off-Grid Felony); Aggravated Burglary (Level 4 Felony); Aggravated Battery (Level 7 Felony); Interference with Law Enforcement (Level 8 Felony); and Theft (Class ‘A’ Misdemeanor). The DA’s office has already started proceedings requesting that the Court authorize Kagay’s office to prosecute Ballou-Meyer as an adult. Ballou-Meyer remains behind bars, and a detention hearing for the case is set for 1:15 Thursday afternoon.

Topeka Police are investigating the case. Kagay said that major developments in the investigation came from “assistance from neighbors and other members of the public”.

