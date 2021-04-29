Advertisement

Crews put out blaze after solid waste truck dumps load that was on fire

By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews put out a smoky blaze after a Shawnee County Solid Waste truck was forced to dump its load after it caught fire Thursday morning in southwest Topeka.

The fire was reported around 8:55 a.m. behind the Party America business near S.W. 21st and Westport.

Initial reports indicated a Shawnee County Solid Waste truck emptied its load after it caught fire while in the container area of the vehicle.

The large pile of trash was on fire as it was emptied into the parking lot about 50 feet away from the back of the Party America business.

Topeka Fire Department crews responded and hosed down the burning pile of trash, which put off a large amount of smoke.

One firefighter used a ladder to climb onto the roof of the Party America building to make sure none of the embers had made it to that location.

No damage was reported to the truck.

No injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Kelly Ewing, 61, of Scranton, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Bond set at $1 million for man arrested in woman’s death at mobile home park south of Topeka
A 17-year-old boy who was driving while on his phone was seriously injured in a single-vehicle...
Patrol says teen who was on his phone seriously injured in crash
Of the six homicides reported so far in 2021 in Topeka and Shawnee County, four of the victims...
Of 6 homicides to date so far this year in Topeka and Shawnee County, 4 victims have been female
City of Topeka extends mask mandate to May 14
KBI investigates skeletal remains found along Mitchell, Cloud Co. border

Latest News

K-State to allow university-related travel
Crews put out blaze after trash truck's dumps lod that was on fire in southwest Topeka
Photo: WIBW
Teen friend of murder victim’s son accused of her murder
Recorded cases of COVID-19 dropped by nearly half according to the Health Department’s latest...
Shawnee Co. COVID Index falls to lowest level to date