Crews put out blaze after solid waste truck dumps load that was on fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews put out a smoky blaze after a Shawnee County Solid Waste truck was forced to dump its load after it caught fire Thursday morning in southwest Topeka.

The fire was reported around 8:55 a.m. behind the Party America business near S.W. 21st and Westport.

Initial reports indicated a Shawnee County Solid Waste truck emptied its load after it caught fire while in the container area of the vehicle.

The large pile of trash was on fire as it was emptied into the parking lot about 50 feet away from the back of the Party America business.

Topeka Fire Department crews responded and hosed down the burning pile of trash, which put off a large amount of smoke.

One firefighter used a ladder to climb onto the roof of the Party America building to make sure none of the embers had made it to that location.

No damage was reported to the truck.

No injuries were reported.

