CASA Director is appointed to National Council

Lisa Hatt
By JC Post
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (JC Post) - CASA of the 8th Judicial District has announced the appointment of Lisa Hatt, Executive Director, to the National Suburban Leadership Council of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association for Children.

Hatt will serve a two-year term.

Along with other child welfare leaders from across the nation, she will play a role in voicing the needs of 948 local programs that comprise the CASA and Guardian ad Litem network. The council will focus its efforts on ensuring that the network achieves its mission of serving all children through best-interest advocacy.

Hatt has been with CASA of the 8th Judicial District since 2015 and has been serving as executive director of the organization since July of 2018. The district includes Geary, Dickinson, Marion and Morris counties plus Fort Riley.

