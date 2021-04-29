Advertisement

As Farmers to Families Foodbox Program ends, Topekans need for food still present

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of cars packed the Trinity Presbyterian Church lot Wednesday for a chance to get fresh food for free.

Volunteers like Toni Farrell-Higgins say even late in the pandemic the need for food hasn’t changed.

“Unfortunately, we still see a huge need we have people that sometimes that will wait up to five hours in line to make sure that they get food,” she said.

The food for distribution comes from Topeka Rescue Mission’s Operation Food Secure.

The organization is supplied with food through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Foodbox Program, slated to end in May.

Farrell-Higgins said it is “heartbreaking” to

“It’s a real dilemma because you think about how much food they’re getting and how much that could feed a family for almost a week or more,” she said.

“It breaks my heart when I think about these people that I’ve come to know and appreciate going hungry, especially those people who are taking care of others.”

Lori Hines has been going to food drives throughout the pandemic picking up food for neighbors who are homebound or do not have means of transportation.

She, too, worries what the end of Farmers to Families will mean for her loved ones.

“It’ll be a sad time because they don’t have the food they need, there are people that haven’t gotten a stimulus check unemployment now they’re ending the food program away too,” she said.

“There’s going to be a lot of hurt people it’s going to hurt a lot of people.”

Susan Jordan said food distributions are showing Topeka’s best side of humanity.

“America should love each other no matter what religion you have or you don’t,” she said.

“This is what it’s about that’s what Jesus taught and he’s still working through people we need to help each other and get our priorities right now and I think God tests us through the things that we go through are you going to take the high road or the low road.”

She said now is the time for people to come together.

“Pray for the people in government, we don’t need these people in conflict,” she said.

“We need to stick together and I think between all the religions, basically all the religion saying we should worship God, our Creator and love our fellow man that’s basically what all that religion say, so let’s do it.”

Volunteers like Farrell-Higgins said she will volunteer as long as she can.

“For me, personally, it’s the most wonderful thing that I do, it’s the most rewarding in terms of getting to visit a little with the people to get to know them and to understand what they’re going through,” she said.

“It’s a heartbreaking thing to contemplate what they will do without this food.”

Two more food drives are scheduled at Trinity Presbyterian Church on May 12 and 26 at 1 pm.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Teen arrested in woman’s death on Saturday in southwest Topeka
Jon Kelly Ewing, 61, of Scranton, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Bond set at $1 million for man arrested in woman’s death at mobile home park south of Topeka
A man suffered a broken leg after the shopping cart he was pushing was hit by a train late...
Man suffers broken leg after shopping cart hit by passing train in west Topeka
A 17-year-old boy who was driving while on his phone was seriously injured in a single-vehicle...
Patrol says teen who was on his phone seriously injured in crash
Jeffrey J. Exon
Police say toddler may have been dead for days before dad called 911

Latest News

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills spring 5K
More than 100 local girls to finish Girls on the Run 5K on Saturday
White-handed gibbon, Neta, celebrated their first birthday over the weekend.
Sunset Zoo celebrated gibbon’s 1st birthday
White-handed gibbon, Neta, celebrated their first birthday over the weekend.
Sunset Zoo gibbon turns 1
Washburn football remembers fallen teammate two years after deadly shooting