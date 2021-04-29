As Farmers to Families Foodbox Program ends, Topekans need for food still present

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of cars packed the Trinity Presbyterian Church lot Wednesday for a chance to get fresh food for free.

Volunteers like Toni Farrell-Higgins say even late in the pandemic the need for food hasn’t changed.

“Unfortunately, we still see a huge need we have people that sometimes that will wait up to five hours in line to make sure that they get food,” she said.

The food for distribution comes from Topeka Rescue Mission’s Operation Food Secure.

The organization is supplied with food through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Foodbox Program, slated to end in May.

Farrell-Higgins said it is “heartbreaking” to

“It’s a real dilemma because you think about how much food they’re getting and how much that could feed a family for almost a week or more,” she said.

“It breaks my heart when I think about these people that I’ve come to know and appreciate going hungry, especially those people who are taking care of others.”

Lori Hines has been going to food drives throughout the pandemic picking up food for neighbors who are homebound or do not have means of transportation.

She, too, worries what the end of Farmers to Families will mean for her loved ones.

“It’ll be a sad time because they don’t have the food they need, there are people that haven’t gotten a stimulus check unemployment now they’re ending the food program away too,” she said.

“There’s going to be a lot of hurt people it’s going to hurt a lot of people.”

Susan Jordan said food distributions are showing Topeka’s best side of humanity.

“America should love each other no matter what religion you have or you don’t,” she said.

“This is what it’s about that’s what Jesus taught and he’s still working through people we need to help each other and get our priorities right now and I think God tests us through the things that we go through are you going to take the high road or the low road.”

She said now is the time for people to come together.

“Pray for the people in government, we don’t need these people in conflict,” she said.

“We need to stick together and I think between all the religions, basically all the religion saying we should worship God, our Creator and love our fellow man that’s basically what all that religion say, so let’s do it.”

Volunteers like Farrell-Higgins said she will volunteer as long as she can.

“For me, personally, it’s the most wonderful thing that I do, it’s the most rewarding in terms of getting to visit a little with the people to get to know them and to understand what they’re going through,” she said.

“It’s a heartbreaking thing to contemplate what they will do without this food.”

Two more food drives are scheduled at Trinity Presbyterian Church on May 12 and 26 at 1 pm.

