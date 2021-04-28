Whitebread responds to CVB cooperation concerns

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau Advisory Committee Chair Florence Whitebread has responded to concerns by County Commissioner Alex Tyson about lack of cooperation on the part of the CVB staff with the Chamber of Commerce. Whitebread has pointed out that the CVB Office consists of just two employees right now.

Usually, there are three but because of the low income from the transient guest tax during the pandemic the third position has not been filled. The Chamber has more employees. “So if they’ve got something they need the CVB to do they’ve got to come to us because the CVB does not have time to run those down.

Whitebread stated that during the last month the convention and visitor’s bureau has hosted two huge fishing tournaments and a race. “With all of that, it amounted to over $677,000 in economic income to our community. So that’s a considerable income from those events, and they were huge.”

The CVB Chair said she doesn’t think it’s a problem working with the Chamber but the job for CVB Director Michelle Stimatze is tourism and she is certainly doing it and has recently booked two more conventions. “I certainly can’t applaud her enough to get people here in conventions.”

On the subject of the transient guest tax paid by users of lodging facilities and the City’s desire to research their own tax, separate from the County, Tyson noted that the City shouldn’t have to go that route if they had a productive partnership with the CVB. Tyson this week said he feels that the CVB and members on the committee refuse to work with individuals on the Chamber. " Tyson said he has tried to encourage the CVB to enter into partnerships with the Chamber. He wanted partnerships and cooperation.

