Wednesday forecast: Scattered showers/storms especially this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stay weather aware today as the risk for showers/storms could develop at anytime. Lightning and locally heavy rainfall will be the primary hazards however a few stronger storms may produce small hail and gusty winds.

This will be our final chance of rain for the week until early next week but not everyone will receive rain. While some spots may not get anything other spots may get more than 1″ especially if storms continue to develop in one particular areas. Most spots that receive rain will generally get 0.20″-0.50″. The highest chance for rain is southeast of a Hiawatha to Council Grove line ahead of a cold front with the highest chance this afternoon into this evening. This does not mean storms won’t develop in the morning or in other areas so everyone needs to remain aware and check the radar if you have plans to be outside.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Slight chance of showers/storms this morning, better chance this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Winds SE/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms continue. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds N 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday is looking to be the pick day of the week with temperatures starting out in the 40s with afternoon highs in the mid 70s with wind gusts up to 15 mph.

This weekend will be breezy and mild with highs in the low 80s both days (mid 80s can’t be ruled out on Sunday). South winds will gust 20-30 mph both days with Saturday having the stronger winds.

The next storm system is still uncertain with specific details with timing and especially if there’s going to be any risk for severe weather but as of now it looks like the highest chance for rainfall next week is Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning despite showers/storms starting as early as Sunday night and lasting into Tuesday night.

Taking Action:

While the highest chance for storms will occur this afternoon and mainly along and south of the turnpike, if there’s a day you really need to stay weather aware if you’re going to be outside it’s today. Storms could develop anytime and anywhere. If you hear thunder it is dangerous to stay outside because you would be close enough to be struck by lightning. Don’t wait until it starts raining to go inside.

While it will be nice and mostly sunny tomorrow through Sunday, Friday will be the best day with less wind.

An active pattern looks to set up early next week, still too far out for specific details such as timing and location of storms so check back daily on updates.



