Washburn University offers students stress relieving activities as finals approach

By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The stress of the pandemic added with the stress of final exams can be a lot for students, so Washburn University is using this week to focus on students mental health.

The week before finals at Washburn University is known as “success week”-- which gives students an opportunity to relax while preparing for their final exams.

“Today our theme is stress relief , it is success week for students, they start finals next week so we just wanted to do something that lets them know we care about them, we try not to do as many assignments, the tests are less this week so they can prepare for finals,” said Becky Bolte, Director of the University’s Student Union.

Both the Student Union and SGA (Student Government Association) is taking part in success week by offering stress relieving activities.

“They do a lot of fun things for the students like last night they had pizza in the library, they also had some activities outside yesterday for the Mulvane Art Museum and then today we have a lot of stuff in the Union, we have dog therapy downstairs and our office, the student involvement development office, is doing a lot of giveaways that we have had,” said Angela Valdivia with The Student Involvement and Development Office.

One of the most important aspects of this year’s success week is that its one of the Student Union’s first in-person events, providing students a return to a somewhat normal campus environment.

“There are people in the building and that is so surprising, you can’t imagine how awesome it is to finally see actual; people in the building, we’re the student union, we are the center of activity. Everybody that has come to the event today has said how exciting its been to just see people to be able to be close even though we’re socially distant and having masks on, there is actually activities and people are smiling,” said Bolte.

