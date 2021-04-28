Updated totals include seven COVID-19 related fatalities from last winter

RILEY CO., Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Riley County health officials have identified 34 new positive Coronavirus cases and 13 additional recoveries since the last report on April 21, 2021. The percent of positive cases for the week of April 18 was 1.7%. That translates to 24 of the 1,415 tests performed coming back positive. This is the thirteenth week in a row that Riley County has seen the percent of positive cases below 5%.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is not caring for any COVID-positive patients.

Seven additional deaths in Riley County have been attributed to COVID-19. This brings the total number to 43. It is important to note that the deaths occurred between December 1st of 2020 and February 9th of this year. Riley County Health Department was not initially made aware of these deaths but due to confirmation from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the officer of Vital Statistics, they have been verified.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.