TPD searches for suspect in theft of American flag, pole

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has asked for help to identify a suspect in the theft of an American flag and its pole.

The Topeka Police Department says in a Facebook post that it would like to speak to the person pictured about the theft of an American flag and its pole in the 800 block of SW Clay St. on April 2.

Do you know who this is? We'd like to speak with them about the theft of an American flag and flag pole in the 800 block... Posted by Topeka Police Department on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

If you have any information regarding the crime, email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

