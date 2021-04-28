Advertisement

TPD searches for suspect in theft of American flag, pole

The Topeka Police Department is looking for the person pictured with questions regarding the...
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has asked for help to identify a suspect in the theft of an American flag and its pole.

The Topeka Police Department says in a Facebook post that it would like to speak to the person pictured about the theft of an American flag and its pole in the 800 block of SW Clay St. on April 2.

Posted by Topeka Police Department on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

If you have any information regarding the crime, email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

