WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - After being canceled in 2020, Wamego will be able to enjoy its annual fireworks show on July 4, 2021.

The Wamego Fireworks Show says in a Facebook video that it will return on July 4, 2021. It said the show was canceled in August of 2020 due to COVID-19.

The video boasts a whole new show with new effects.

