Stomont Vail and Cotton O’Neil say, let’s get physicals for our kids Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health and Cotton O’Neil Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will be hosting a sports physical day on Saturday, May 1, from 8:00am till 2:00pm at Cotton O’Neil Kanza Park at 3rd and MacVicar in Topeka. The event is open to all middle school and high school student athletes. Each physical will cost $20. Half of that money goes back to the area schools participating. The student athletes do not have to be an active patient of Stormont Vail or Cotton O’Neil.

Schools with fall sports require students to have physicals every year. The State of Kansas has a special form to fill out, and those will be available at the event. It goes through a student’s medical history, family history. Dr. Hayley Avila and her crew will go through your child or teen’s vital information, height, weight. Athletic trainers will also assess their agility. Any previous injuries, any case like asthma, or recovery from COVID will also be checked this weekend.

“All our schools want to make sure our kids are safe, and there’s nothing that’s going to put them at a higher risk of injury, to have seen a doctor and have a physical completed annually. This is the first year we’ve opened this up to all local schools. Last time, we did high school and middle school and we had a good turnout. We’re hoping for a good turnout this time too,” Dr. Avila told us on the 4:00 Eye on Northeast Kansas news.

About seven different providers and their sports medicine doctors will be helping out Saturday. A student ID will help speed up the process.

WHAT: Stormont Vail Health Sports Physicals Day

WHEN: Saturday, May 1 from 8:00am till 2:00pm.

WHERE: Cotton O’Neil Kanza Park

