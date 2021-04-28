Advertisement

SNCO Parks and Rec receives update on Kansas River weir project

Commissioner Bill Riphahn presents the Kansas River weir project to SNCO Parks and Rec
Commissioner Bill Riphahn presents the Kansas River weir project to SNCO Parks and Rec(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a meeting covering Family Park, the Great Overland Station, and area trails, Shawnee County Parks and Rec were given an update Tuesday on a project involving the Kansas River.

County Commissioner Bill Riphahn presented the Parks and Rec Advisory Board with the results of a weir project.

A pathway was created going through the weir, rather than requiring people to stop and get back in the river on the other side. Riphahn says the work on the weir, as well as improvements to the parking lot and trail access, will increase safety and accessibility to the river.

“I definitely think this is going to help out with getting more people out on the river,” Riphahn said. “It was kind of a hazard out there. There are a lot of hazards people need to be aware of when they’re out there, and this takes care of a huge problem.”

Riphahn says this project will act as a catalyst for more projects involving the Kansas River moving forward.

A ribbon cutting will be held for the weir on May 7.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey J. Exon
Police say toddler may have been dead for days before dad called 911
Topeka police have identified a 46-year-old woman whose death Saturday night on the city's...
Police identify woman whose weekend death is being investigated as ‘suspicious’ in nature
TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Teen arrested in woman’s death on Saturday in southwest Topeka
A young public radio journalist died after she was struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas...
A reporter in KC dies after being struck by a bullet in her apartment
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Westmoreland woman found in Havensville

Latest News

Guest Jack Wisman details the website to place your order in advance.
At 4: Temple Beth Sholom's famed Blintze Brunch will be drive-up again this year
FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert speaks during...
DRAFT PREVIEW: K-State’s Hubert projected as a sixth-round pick
U.S. Census shows 3% population growth in 10 years in Kansas
U.S. Census shows 3% population growth in 10 years in Kansas
Could be months before Topeka pens police chief