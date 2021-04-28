SNCO Parks and Rec receives update on Kansas River weir project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a meeting covering Family Park, the Great Overland Station, and area trails, Shawnee County Parks and Rec were given an update Tuesday on a project involving the Kansas River.

County Commissioner Bill Riphahn presented the Parks and Rec Advisory Board with the results of a weir project.

A pathway was created going through the weir, rather than requiring people to stop and get back in the river on the other side. Riphahn says the work on the weir, as well as improvements to the parking lot and trail access, will increase safety and accessibility to the river.

“I definitely think this is going to help out with getting more people out on the river,” Riphahn said. “It was kind of a hazard out there. There are a lot of hazards people need to be aware of when they’re out there, and this takes care of a huge problem.”

Riphahn says this project will act as a catalyst for more projects involving the Kansas River moving forward.

A ribbon cutting will be held for the weir on May 7.

