Sheriff: Calves perish in rural Kansas building fire

SALINE CO., Kan. (JC Post) - Two calves died in a fire late Tuesday afternoon west of Salina.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday deputies and firefighters from Rural Fire District No. 3 were sent to the 2500 block of S. Reese Road for the report of a structure fire, according to Saline County Sheriff’s Captain Jim Hughes.

When they arrived, they found a 50-foot by 40-foot metal building in flames. The owner, John Fouard, told deputies that he believed a faulty refrigerator may have been the source of the fire.

Two three-month-old calves died in the fire. Additionally, miscellaneous tools and farm equipment were either damaged or destroyed. The building also was destroyed. Total loss was estimated at $24,000, according to Hughes.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.