Saint Xavier School schedules a Spring Fling fundraiser

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Saint Xavier School will host their Spring Fling fundraiser on May 8. “In the past, we’ve always done a huge auction as our fundraiser this time of the year. This year we’re doing something a little bit smaller, but it’s going to be an opportunity for people to come out on that evening from 6:30 until 9 o’clock., said School Principal Shawn Augustine.

Augustine said there will be a catered meal from Hog Wild Pit BBQ, raffles, an open bar and those attending can bid on about 40 items.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.