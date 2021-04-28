Advertisement

Police say 1 parent ran over another in school parking lot

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A fight involving students and parents at a Kansas middle school became a police matter when one parent was run over and critically injured in the school’s parking lot, police in Kansas City, Kansas, said.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon and started with a fight between two girls at Carl Bruce Middle School, station WDAF reported. School officials broke up the fight and called the girls’ parents, who showed up on the scene and made matters worse, police said.

As the mother of one of the girls walked away to leave, a family member of the other girl ran over the woman with her car and dragged her, police said. No students were hurt in the altercation.

The woman who was hit was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver who hit her fled the scene and had not been arrested by early Wednesday morning.

Police said they are investigating and reviewing video of the crash.

