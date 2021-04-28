Advertisement

Patrol says teen who was on his phone seriously injured in crash

A 17-year-old boy who was driving while on his phone was seriously injured in a single-vehicle...
A 17-year-old boy who was driving while on his phone was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night about 2 miles north of Arkansas City in Cowley County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen suffered serious injuries in a crash that occurred Tuesday night as he was driving a pickup truck while on his phone in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday on US-77 highway, about 2 miles north of Arkansas City in Cowley County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck was on his phone while traveling south on US-77 highway near 1st Avenue when he looked up and saw a vehicle that had slowed or stopped ahead in the roadway.

The pickup truck’s driver then over-corrected to the left, then back to the right, and lost control of the truck, which then struck a fence and a utility pole before coming to a stop.

The pickup truck’s driver, Nyle Benjamin Franklin, 17, of Arkansas City, was reported to have serious injuries. He was transported to South Central Kansas Medical Center in Arkansas City for treatment.

The patrol said Franklin, who was alone in the truck, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

