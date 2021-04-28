Advertisement

Officers investigating Tuesday night death south of Topeka

Shawnee County sheriff’s officers are investigating a death that was reported Tuesday night at...
Shawnee County sheriff’s officers are investigating a death that was reported Tuesday night at a mobile home park in the Pauline area just south of Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County sheriff’s officers are investigating a death that was reported Tuesday night at a mobile home park in the Pauline area just south of Topeka, authorities said.

Officers were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to the 800 block of S.W. 57th Street to investigate the incident.

The location was just west of S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.

Crime scene tape was reported to have been placed around one of the units at that location.

Additional details weren’t available early Wednesday.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

