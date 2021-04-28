Of 6 homicides to date so far this year in Topeka and Shawnee County, 4 victims have been female

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four of the six homicide victims so far this year in Topeka and Shawnee County have been females, according to WIBW records.

Of the 25 homicides in 2020 in the capital city, four of the victims were female.

The area’s most recent homicide was reported Tuesday evening outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee County, when a 61-year-old woman was found dead at the Coachlight South mobile home park, 801 S.W. 57th in the Pauline area.

Jon Kelly Ewing, 61, of Scranton, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter in the woman’s death, authorities said.

The woman who died hadn’t been publicly identified as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies were called about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Coachlight South mobile home park, located just southwest of S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.

Upon their arrival, they found a woman who was deceased. Sheriff’s officials weren’t releasing the cause of the woman’s death on Wednesday morning.

Ewing subsequently was arrested and booked into jail.

Tuesday evening’s homicide at the Pauline mobile home park was the first homicide since 2019 outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee County.

The previous homicide in the county occurred in July 2019, sheriff’s officials said. In that case, Timothy W. Funk Sr., 58, was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of endangering a child after his granddaughter, Brandy, was found unresponsive at a home in Silver Lake. An 8-year-old child survived.

Funk is scheduled to appear before a jury Nov. 29 in Shawnee County District Court.

Tuesday’s homicide at the mobile home park marked the second time in four days that a woman was killed in the Topeka area.

• Hester Workman, 46, was found dead Saturday evening, April 24, at a home in the 2800 block of S.W. James.

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested Monday, April 26, in connection with Workman’s death. The juvenile was being held in connection with first-degree murder; felony murder; aggravated burglary; theft; and obstruction.

Other homicides so far in 2021 in Topeka include:

• Aurora Exon, 2, who was found dead on Jan. 5, 2021, at a home in the 3500 block of S.W. 10th Avenue.

After an investigation, the suspect, Jeffrey James Exon, 45, of Topeka was arrested Tuesday, March 30, 2021, and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder; aggravated endangering of a child; and failure to report the death of a child. Exon’s bond was set at $1 million.

• Michael Stringfield, 42, of Topeka, who was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at the White Lakes Plaza Apartments, in the 3700 block of S.W. White Lakes Plaza Drive.

Officers responding to the scene found Stringfield suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Police said Stringfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

There have been no reports of arrests in the case.

• Kristi A. Rodriguez, 39, of Chanute, who was shot and killed around 10:20 p.m. Friday, March 26, in the 3100 block of S.E. Bryant. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were injured in the incident.

Police said Devonta Miller, 28, of Topeka, and Harlee Borders, 21, of Marysville, were located Sunday afternoon, March 28, in a Manhattan apartment and were taken into custody without incident.

Both Miller and Borders were booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with multiple offenses including: first-degree murder; four counts of aggravated kidnapping; one count of aggravated burglary; two counts of aggravated battery; and one count of aggravated endangering of a child.

• Emmanuel Torres, 16, was shot and killed around 7:22 p.m. Thursday, April 15, near S.E. 6th Avenue and Chandler. Police found Torres suffering from a gunshot wound at that location. Torres was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital. Police said that upon arrival at the hospital, Torres was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

There have been no reports of arrests in the case.

Anyone with information on any of the cases may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

