Norton man convicted for sexual crimes against a child

(KWCH 12)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Norton man has been convicted of rape and aggravated sodomy against a child.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Norton man has been convicted of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy following a jury trial.

According to AG Schmidt, Mark A. Scheetz, 32, was convicted in Norton Co. District Court on two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of intimidation of a witness. He said Judge Preston Pratt presided over the 8-day long trial and sentencing has been set for May 25 at 1 p.m.

Schmidt said the crimes happened between 2012 and 2015 in Norton Co. and the victim was under the age of 14 at the time.

According to Schmidt, the case was investigated by the Norton Police Department, Norton Co. Sheriff’s Office, Sheridan Co. Sheriff’s Office, Bonner Springs Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

Schmidt said the case was prosecuted by Norton Co. Attorney Missi Schoen and Senior Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson and Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Plaschka of Schmidt’s office.

