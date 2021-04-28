Advertisement

KSU’s Briley Moore hopes to hear name called in NFL Draft

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Briley Moore made the most of his time with the Wildcats.

“I can’t even begin to rave about how important my time in Manhattan on the field.” Briley Moore, former Kansas State tight end, said.

And he’s parlaying that experience into a chance to go to the next level.

“It’s really prepared me a lot for the next step in walking into an NFL locker room and getting that NFL playbook.” Moore said.

The Wildcat tight end is hoping to fulfill a life long dream by hearing his name called in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“I literally just got chose as you said that,” Moore said. “All week I’ve been watching YouTube videos of former players getting the call. And man, I don’t even know what the feeling is going to be like, but I have such strong feelings when I’m watching these other people I don’t know break down and cry. It makes me tear up sometimes. So, it’s going to be a huge dream come true.”

Moore’s been working since the football season ended to improve his draft stock.

“I pride myself on being somebody that works hard and does things the right way.” Moore said.

Working through the draft process has been challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 NFL Combine was canceled this year due to safety protocols.

“I grew up and and a dream of mine was to be at the NFL combine,” Moore said. “I got the invitation, which is a dream come true and a huge blessing. But, just the same way as everybody else in the draft class, I just wish I could have showcased my talents in front of all the GM’s and in front of the head coaches.”

But a chance to play on Sundays is within reach.

“The fact that God put me in the position to even be able to be in consideration to be an NFL draft prospect,” Moore said. “I’m just thankful and ready to take that next step. Whether it is drafted or whether it is as a free agent.”

