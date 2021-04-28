KBI investigates skeletal remains found along Mitchell, Cloud Co. border

MITCHELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into skeletal remains that were found along the Mitchell and Cloud County border.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Monday morning, April 26, just before noon, it was asked by the Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office and Cloud Co. Sheriff’s Office to investigate after they found human skeletal remains near Highway 9 and County Rd. 757, east of Beloit. It said agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

According to the KBI, the Sheriff’s Offices began to search the area on Monday morning after a resident reported that they had found a human bone around 10:25 a.m. It said authorities found the remains soon after.

KBI said it is working to figure out what caused the person’s death and the identity of the person the remains belonged to.

This is an ongoing investigation.

