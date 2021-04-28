Kansas chosen for special mentor project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been chosen as a home of a new special mentor project.

Governor Laura Kelly says Kansas is one of 12 jurisdictions chosen to be home of a special mentoring project by the Administration for Children and Families, which is called Thriving Families, Safer Children. She said the project was designed to use stakeholders to foster transformative change. She said the project will create the conditions for strong and prosperous communities where kids are free from harm.

“I am pleased to see Kansas has been selected as a Thriving Families, Safer Children jurisdiction,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “The safety and well-being of Kansas’ children is my top priority, and since 2018, we have made needed progress and investments to focus on early prevention and intervention. Through our participation in this project, we will be able to reshape child welfare in Kansas for the betterment of all children and families.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Kansas was chosen to participate in the program because of her ongoing commitment to creating a safer and more nurturing environment for Kansas children.

Gov. Kelly said the team that oversees the project will involve the Kansas Department for Children and Families, Kansas Children’s Service League and the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund to improve prevention efforts. She said the team will address challenges to the following:

Address systematic barriers to creating a child well-being system for the state

Develop sturdy networks of community-based prevention support

Revise statutory definitions of neglect and mandatory reporting to differentiate maltreatment from poverty

“The Department for Children and Families is excited about the opportunity to leverage the Thriving Families, Safer Children project to improve our work,” said Secretary of DCF Laura Howard. “This project is a continuation of Governor Kelly’s commitment to improve the lives of Kansas’ future leaders and will be instrumental in improving our state’s primary prevention efforts and keeping children in their homes safely.”

“We are excited for this opportunity to collaborate with these national and state partners to reimagine and recreate our child welfare system into one that achieves the outcomes we all want to see: thriving children, families, and communities,” said Melissa Rooker, executive director of the Children’s Cabinet, which will help lead this effort in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Governor, the state was chosen as a Round Two jurisdiction to develop strategies to transform child welfare systems and build infrastructure to support and strengthen child and family well-being. She said Round Two jurisdictions will provide support for the integration of community, family and youth expertise in creating the foundation for well-being systems by welcoming community, family and youth voices, conducting policy analysis and drafting new policy, strategic consultation on approaches for human services delivery system integration, expert technical help on data infrastructure and other assistance.

