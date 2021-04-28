Hayden welcomes new Boys Basketball Coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High school will have a new Varsity Boys Head Basketball Coach.

Hayden Catholic High School says it is pleased to announce that Dwayne Paul has accepted the position of Varsity Boys Head Basketball Coach. It said Paul comes from Lebo High School where he was the Boys Varsity Basketball Coach and High School Athletic Director.

According to Hayden, Paul has had an exciting career in basketball. It said he was a three-year starter and District MVP at Arlington Bowie High School. It said his college career began in Mesquite, Tex., at Eastfield College where he was preseason NJCAA All American that led the team to a No. 1 national ranking and he was recognized as co-freshman of the year. It said he transferred to Birmingham Southern College in Birmingham, Ala., where he was second on the team in scoring and rebounding and he received Honorable Mention All-Conference. It said he continued his basketball career at Murray State University in Murray, Ken., where he was one of the top players in the country in field goal percentage and finished second in the conference. It said he was also voted Senior Captain by players and coaches. After college, it said he played for the East Kentucky Miners, Continental Basketball Association. It said Paul’s transitioned to coaching from 2013-2018 when he was the Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach at Emporia State University.

Hayden said Paul earned his Bachelor of Science in Advertising from Murray State University and his Master of Science in Instructional Technology from the University of Wyoming.

“I want to first thank God for providing me with the opportunity to work at such a prestigious place of higher learning. Hayden Catholic High School is full of pride, tradition, and high expectations and I am looking forward to working every day to make our mark in history and fulfill those expectations. I want to thank President Shelly Buhler, Principal James Sandstrom, Athletic Director Bobby Taul, and others who participated in the hiring process and for believing in my vision for the program and instilling faith in my abilities. Looking forward, my goal at Hayden is to work closely with a young group of men and talented colleagues to put a product on the floor that not only the school can be proud of but also the entire community, both on and off the court. We owe it to the history and future of the program to put a team on the floor that competes on both ends every day, a team that everyone can be proud of, a team that prides itself on unselfish play, and a team that plays hard no matter the outcome or opponent. I look forward to meeting the team and staff and getting started,” Dwayne said.

Hayden Principal James Sandstrom said he is excited to have Paul join the faculty and coaching staff.

“We believe his personality, experience and his ability to connect with students aligns with our mission at Hayden Catholic High School,” said Sandstrom. “We are looking forward to Coach Paul continuing the strong tradition of our basketball program.”

